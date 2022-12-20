Brookstone Capital Management Has $11.03 Million Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,915 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $11,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 369,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,469,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 305,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,601,000 after acquiring an additional 44,180 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,384,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 105.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 172,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 88,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $40.54 and a twelve month high of $52.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.19 and its 200 day moving average is $45.01.

