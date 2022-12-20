Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 137.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,490 shares during the period. Generac makes up approximately 3.5% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Generac worth $9,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,491,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,217 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,666,000 after acquiring an additional 185,898 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Generac by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,345,000 after purchasing an additional 814,325 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,354,000 after purchasing an additional 211,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Argus lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $150.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.10.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $91.73 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.90 and a 12-month high of $360.24. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,115,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,115,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $865,216.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

