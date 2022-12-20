Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 930 Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Hingham Institution for Savings comprises approximately 0.9% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.32% of Hingham Institution for Savings worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 376.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the 2nd quarter worth about $812,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings during the 2nd quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 894.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HIFS stock opened at $272.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $585.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.93. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12 month low of $242.99 and a 12 month high of $432.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $263.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.03.

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The savings and loans company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 39.23% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $22.43 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio is 12.73%.

HIFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hingham Institution for Savings in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

