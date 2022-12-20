Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 18,835 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,636 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,835 shares during the quarter. Trex comprises approximately 2.5% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.10% of Trex worth $6,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Trex by 424.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 804,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,578,000 after purchasing an additional 651,400 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 293.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 759,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,353,000 after buying an additional 566,971 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 1,176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 316,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after buying an additional 291,952 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,080,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Trex by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,186,000 after buying an additional 220,344 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TREX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Trex from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Trex from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Trex from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Trex to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.06.

TREX opened at $42.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.02. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $137.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $188.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.74 million. Trex had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 36.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

