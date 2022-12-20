Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $240,000 Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 10.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Amphenol by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.8% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 15.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,316,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at $16,316,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of APH stock opened at $75.95 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.40.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

