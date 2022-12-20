Exeter Financial LLC Purchases 2,685 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 1.3% of Exeter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 581,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,444,000 after acquiring an additional 179,869 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 816.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,335,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,988 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 17.3% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 20.1% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 74,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USB. Wolfe Research downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.12.

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.10. The stock has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

