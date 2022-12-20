Exeter Financial LLC Acquires 201 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at $27,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 352,396 shares of company stock valued at $32,972,495 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADM. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.18.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $92.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.98 and its 200 day moving average is $86.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $63.04 and a 52-week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

