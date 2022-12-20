Exeter Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.9% in the third quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 3,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.5% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 15,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $138.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.56 billion, a PE ratio of 101.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on IBM. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

