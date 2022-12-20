Exeter Financial LLC Purchases 371 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at $19,760,000. Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 27,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at about $692,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

NYSE HRL opened at $45.49 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $44.21 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.89 and a 200-day moving average of $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.83%.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In related news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hormel Foods news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

See Also

