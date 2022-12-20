Exeter Financial LLC Sells 642 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Exeter Financial LLC cut its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 280.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $118.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.08.

NYSE:SWK opened at $74.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $196.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

In related news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

