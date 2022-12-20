GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Position Lessened by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,522 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,518 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in GSK in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 119.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSK stock opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.97.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 37.88%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. On average, research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.3695 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s payout ratio is 15.20%.

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($23.99) to GBX 1,550 ($18.83) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group cut shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,900 ($23.08) to GBX 1,600 ($19.44) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.87) to GBX 1,450 ($17.61) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,583.57.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

