LVW Advisors LLC Sells 69,579 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 716,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,579 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 3.6% of LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $16,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,110,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330,534 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,439,000 after buying an additional 408,264 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,328,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,904,000 after buying an additional 198,058 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,461,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,223,000 after buying an additional 217,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,721,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,889,000 after acquiring an additional 116,675 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SCHE opened at $23.72 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $30.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.26.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

