LVW Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,033.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,984,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 13,711,761 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 303.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,380,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,029 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 324.3% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,205,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,697,000 after buying an additional 921,196 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $22,002,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,321,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,097,000 after buying an additional 430,556 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $46.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.76. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $54.10.

