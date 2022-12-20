Exeter Financial LLC Acquires 104 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $269.75 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $404.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.31.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

