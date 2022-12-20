Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,005,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,274,000 after acquiring an additional 43,414 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,057,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,702,000 after acquiring an additional 89,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,901,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $69.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.09. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $62.05 and a 52-week high of $78.18.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%.

