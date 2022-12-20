Centerpoint Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $5,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 535.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJT opened at $107.57 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $141.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.80 and a 200 day moving average of $110.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.371 per share. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

