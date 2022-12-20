National Bank of Canada FI Buys 2,243,800 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 9,607.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,267,154 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,243,800 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.16% of Huntington Bancshares worth $29,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 49.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 195,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 64,467 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 564,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 142,053 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 28,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 7.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 338,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 23,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,424,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Torgow bought 16,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,424,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,779 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.12.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.06.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.