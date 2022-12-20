Baldrige Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7,192.9% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,910,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856,680 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,509,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,931,000 after acquiring an additional 119,837 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,280,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,075,000 after acquiring an additional 235,892 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,099.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,980,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,311 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,855,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,956,000 after buying an additional 144,543 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $46.65 on Tuesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $50.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

