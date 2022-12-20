Baldrige Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,202 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NULV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,335,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,799,000 after acquiring an additional 208,316 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 54,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS NULV opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.15. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $30.70.

