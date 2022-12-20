Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Acquired by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,828 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up 0.9% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Baldrige Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 29,800.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period.

DFAI opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.07 and its 200-day moving average is $24.13. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $30.20.

