Baldrige Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after buying an additional 19,136,345 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,240,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,663,000 after purchasing an additional 618,318 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 52.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,031,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175,960 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,139,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,085 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $44.85 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.24.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

