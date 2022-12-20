iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stake Cut by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 271.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,691,000 after purchasing an additional 357,020 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $616,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.02. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

