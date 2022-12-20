National Bank of Canada FI Sells 12,910 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,910 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.30% of Five Below worth $23,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIVE. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 2,876.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $167.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.32 and its 200 day moving average is $139.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $214.50.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total transaction of $620,984.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,292.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,756 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $701,395.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,447.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total value of $620,984.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,292.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,575 shares of company stock worth $6,200,885 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Five Below from $161.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Five Below from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.79.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

