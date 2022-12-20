National Bank of Canada FI Sells 925 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $30,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 1,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.1 %

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $167.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $193.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.84. The company has a market cap of $152.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.