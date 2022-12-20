National Bank of Canada FI Has $31.71 Million Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 82,680 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.21% of EQT worth $31,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth $32,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TD Securities lowered their target price on EQT from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. PETERS & COMPAN reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.65.

EQT opened at $36.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.15. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $51.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day moving average of $42.00.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s payout ratio is 13.27%.

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $4,100,482.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,138.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

