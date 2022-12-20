MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Position Increased by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. MP Materials accounts for 2.3% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp owned about 0.08% of MP Materials worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $3,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,469 shares in the company, valued at $35,701,890.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $534,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,476 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,707.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,701,890.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MP Materials Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:MP opened at $27.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.44. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $60.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 17.33 and a current ratio of 18.15.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. MP Materials had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 50.81%. The firm had revenue of $124.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MP. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MP Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.39.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.