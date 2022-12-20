Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lessened its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,644 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials makes up 1.5% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $743,040,000 after purchasing an additional 504,794 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,816,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,468,896,000 after purchasing an additional 310,451 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,060,000 after purchasing an additional 283,994 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,007,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,617,000 after purchasing an additional 156,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,529,000 after purchasing an additional 154,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $340.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.40.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by ($0.05). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.30.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

