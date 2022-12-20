MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $2.10 Million Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain comprises approximately 1.3% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 1.2% during the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 127,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 353.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $70,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 23.6% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 136.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 20,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 12,085 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,659,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,659,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,391 shares of company stock worth $1,204,444 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.10 and a 200-day moving average of $50.38. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 146.15%.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.