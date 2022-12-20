MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 33,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 9,511 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,179,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,413,000 after acquiring an additional 134,295 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,780,000 after acquiring an additional 31,145 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.53 and a 200 day moving average of $55.05. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $63.67.

