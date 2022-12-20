MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Purchases 2,524 Shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,140,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543,788 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 9,332.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,417,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,981 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 118.3% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,005,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 113.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,445,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,668 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average is $41.31. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $52.11.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

