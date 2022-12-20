Solitude Financial Services Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Solitude Financial Services grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Solitude Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Solitude Financial Services owned 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BSCN stock opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $21.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average is $20.93.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.