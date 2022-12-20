Solitude Financial Services Cuts Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Solitude Financial Services decreased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Solitude Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRF. Marion Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PRF stock opened at $152.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.54. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.81 and a fifty-two week high of $176.73.

Featured Stories

