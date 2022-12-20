Solitude Financial Services Buys 3,458 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Solitude Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the quarter. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,427,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,802,000 after buying an additional 1,530,951 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,487,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,558,000 after purchasing an additional 137,640 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,363,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,482,000 after purchasing an additional 637,784 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 717,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,344,000 after purchasing an additional 30,778 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $33.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.24.

