Solitude Financial Services Buys 929 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Solitude Financial Services grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 58.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,530 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in American Express were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,754 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $145.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.89. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.58.

Insider Activity

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

