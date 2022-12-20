MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Decreases Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lowered its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after buying an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,132,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,732,628,000 after buying an additional 1,292,960 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,864,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,258,000 after buying an additional 3,220,337 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,256,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,418,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,195,000 after buying an additional 277,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

NYSE:FE opened at $41.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.06.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FE. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.56.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.