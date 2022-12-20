Solitude Financial Services Decreases Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Solitude Financial Services lowered its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,005 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BUD. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on BUD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($77.66) to €74.00 ($78.72) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. HSBC raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

NYSE BUD opened at $59.48 on Tuesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $117.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day moving average of $52.41.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $15.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

