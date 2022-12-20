Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Stock Position Lowered by Solitude Financial Services

Solitude Financial Services decreased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 77.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,884 shares during the quarter. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PXF opened at $40.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.62 and its 200-day moving average is $39.60. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $34.56 and a 12 month high of $49.71.

