Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases 1,669 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $22,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,198,000 after buying an additional 13,839 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,207,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,494,000 after buying an additional 51,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 58,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,814,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $237.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.32 and its 200 day moving average is $240.50. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.