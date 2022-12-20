Solitude Financial Services Acquires 8,686 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Solitude Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.8% of Solitude Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO opened at $38.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.82. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

