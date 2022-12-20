iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) is Solitude Financial Services’ 10th Largest Position

Solitude Financial Services increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.8% of Solitude Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,130,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,438,000 after buying an additional 790,896 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,906,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,839,000 after buying an additional 106,215 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after buying an additional 4,090,382 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,737,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,057,000 after buying an additional 321,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,679,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,728,000 after purchasing an additional 126,520 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $55.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.47. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

