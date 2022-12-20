MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Raises Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in FMC were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.7% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.8% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.1% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,588.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,040.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,588.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC Trading Down 1.2 %

FMC opened at $122.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $140.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.94.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 11.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.91.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

