Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $16.82 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises 1.2% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $16,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,677,000 after buying an additional 1,189,751 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,363,000 after buying an additional 562,273 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $91,466,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,594,412,000 after purchasing an additional 400,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ITW opened at $217.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.94. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Citigroup increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.38.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

