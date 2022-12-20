Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $12,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 230.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.78.

Waste Management Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $157.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.36. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

