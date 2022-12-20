General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,050 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,049 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,413,000 after purchasing an additional 786,443 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,562,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,594,000 after purchasing an additional 743,351 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,662,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,165,000 after purchasing an additional 126,490 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS opened at $87.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.07.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,708 shares of company stock worth $11,937,916. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

