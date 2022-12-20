Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Short Interest Down 9.4% in November

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,990,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the November 15th total of 23,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Invitation Homes Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of INVH stock opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.29, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $29.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $568.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.73 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 3.68%. Research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 151.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INVH. Barclays cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVH. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 66.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 74,757,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,285,000 after acquiring an additional 29,927,640 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,213,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,059,735 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 31.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,133,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,783,000 after buying an additional 9,188,909 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 18.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,699,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,284,000 after buying an additional 9,004,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth $147,993,000. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.