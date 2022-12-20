Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VOO opened at $350.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $355.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.19. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

