Mission Wealth Management LP Trims Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of O. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $2,450,000. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 30.0% in the third quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 28,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 9.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 4,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.0% in the third quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 16,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.1 %

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Shares of O stock opened at $63.54 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.84.

The firm also recently announced a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2485 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

