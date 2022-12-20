Range Financial Group LLC Buys 37,523 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Range Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 224.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,523 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 4.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 19.3% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 93,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 53.0% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on QRTEA shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America lowered Qurate Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.20 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

QRTEA opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $615.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

