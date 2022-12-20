Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Trims Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WM. Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.78.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM opened at $157.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.36. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Further Reading

