Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $6.95 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of BMY opened at $73.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.53 and its 200 day moving average is $74.32. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $60.86 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $155.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

